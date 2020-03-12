KLBK AM Weather March 12, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Cloudy skies will be more prevalent this afternoon than what we had yesterday. The storm system that will bring rain to the area is just off to our west. So today will be a dry day, even though it will be cloudy. The wind is going to be at 10-15 mph, with Lubbock seeing a high temperature of 78°. Showers will begin overnight, moving in from west to east. The best time to see the rain will be Friday afternoon and evening. That is also the time when a few thunderstorms will be possible. Although there will be a few pockets of heavy rain, we’re looking at generally just steady showers for our region. The high temperature on Friday is only going to make it to 56°.
