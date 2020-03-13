KLBK AM Weather March 13, 2020

Breaking News
Lubbock court cases delayed canceled or altered for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas- A low pressure system working its way into the Rockies today will help to bring in more showers and a few thunderstorms. The main ingredients needed for thunderstorms and severe weather for that matter, will miss our area to the southwest. However, a couple of storms will produce small hail. The thunderstorm timing is from 5:00-8:00 pm today, otherwise expect to see much needed rain showers this afternoon and overnight. The showers will end by 6:00 am Saturday. Lubbock will see a high temperature of 56° Friday. After the rain moves out Saturday morning, we will actually see clearing skies. In fact, by the afternoon, expect to see sunny skies with light wind and a high temperature of 72°.

