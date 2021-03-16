KLBK AM Weather March 16, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Temperatures will continue to climb upward today. We will see cloudy skies through midday, with those clouds clearing by the afternoon. Even though skies will be sunny today, the wind is going to increase to 15-20 mph, with gusts between 35-40 mph at times. So we will see more blowing dust in the sky and on the horizon. It will be similar to what we saw on Sunday. The high in Lubbock today will make it to 81°. St. Patty’s Day is tomorrow and it will be much cooler. A cold front will drop the high down to 59°. Wind will still be an issue, as it will be sustained at 25-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. Expect to see more blowing dust and keep in mind that it will feel cooler thanks to that strong wind.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!