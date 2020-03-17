KLBK AM Weather March 17, 2020

Today: Fog. Scattered storms. High 67.Tonight: Cloudy & mild. Low 48.Tomorrow: PM scattered severe storms. High 74.

Dense fog is causing reduced visibility this morning to less than a quarter of a mile to near zero in some places. Much of the area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM. Along with the foggy conditions, we're tracking thunderstorms this morning and afternoon. As of 7 AM, a cluster of storms in eastern NM is racing to the NE. This activity will supply storms for the South Plains this morning, some of those could be strong to severe. These storms will clear out by the afternoon, but our next round of severe storms will come this evening drying out by the late night.

Our slight risk for severe weather has shifted southeast putting the Hub City in a marginal risk for severe weather today, with the Rolling Plains in the slight risk potential. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concern for today's event. However, an isolated tornado or two in the Rolling Plains cannot be ruled out.

Our next round for severe weather arrives tomorrow, but this time with a greater potential. Tomorrow starts off dry, however, scattered storms will begin to develop by the late afternoon/early evening potentially lasting through the overnight hours. As of today, most of the area is in an enhanced risk for severe weather, including the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County. All modes of severe weather are likely with this enhanced risk. Large hail up to two inches is likely, along with winds gusts of up to 80/90 mph. Unfortunately, the risk for tornadoes is pretty high as well.

These storms will clear out of the area by Thursday morning, but then things turn windy. For the first official day of spring, winds will be sustained at 35 mph with blowing dust causing visibility problems. By Friday, temperatures fall below average into the 50s.