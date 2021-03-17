KLBK AM Weather March 17, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday was the second warmest day of the month so far. A cold front swept through the area during the morning hours which will keep highs well below average today. The wind will be strong today, with blowing dust and dirt in the air. Expect wind to be sustained at 30-35 mph, with gusts to 55 mph at times. The high will only reach 54°. The average high for today is 67°. Tomorrow will remain on the cool side. We’ll start the day with a low of 32°, which is the coldest we’ve seen in a while. The afternoon will be sunny and breezy with a high of 62°. Highs will remain below average Friday, before spring arrives Saturday morning bringing in warmer air.

