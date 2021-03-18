KLBK AM Weather March 18, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday was another day when west Texas really looked like Mars. We had a lot of blowing dust and dirt in the air which gave that brown hue to the sky. It was sunny, but much colder thanks to a morning cold front. Today will still see highs below average. However, it won’t be as chilly as Wednesday. Expect to see sustained wind at 10-15 mph, with sunny skies and more dry air. The high will make it to 63°. Friday will actually see the wind stay at 5-10 mph all day long. It will be a welcome break from the strong wind this week. Lubbock will see sunny skies and more dry air, with a high temperature of 62°.

Follow along on InstagramTwitterFacebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar