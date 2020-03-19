KLBK AM Weather March 19, 2020

After cold and harsh winters, Spring is a time where we can finally get out and enjoy longer days and warmer weather. But have you ever given any thought as to why this happens? "The Spring equinox is when the earth pretty much has no tilt toward or away from the sun, and the sun moves across basically the equator."

While the Earth rotates around the sun, it swivels on an axis of about 23.5 degrees reaching its crest on both the Summer and Winter solstices, which is why we see our longest and shortest days at these times. However, during the Spring and Autumnal equinoxes, the angle of the Earth's axis is equal to the sun, providing nearly equal sunlight to the entire surface. This increased sunlight just so happens to be the main energy source required for our crops to grow, which is why everything begins to bloom after coming out of hibernation. The increase in sunlight also means more energy for something a little more ominous.