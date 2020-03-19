KLBK AM Weather March 19, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today’s weather will not be as violent as we’ve seen over the last two days. However, with that said, the west Texas wind is going to be howling this afternoon. We’re going to see sunshine, dry and warm air out there today. The wind will be out of the west-southwest at 25-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph at times. Even with the recent rain, there will be some blowing dust and dirt in the air. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 70°. Spring begins at 10:50 pm tonight and it will be a cold start to the new season. Overnight, we’re going to have clear skies with a low temperature of 36°. The first day of spring, Friday, will see sunny skies, but it will not be as warm. Lubbock will only make it to a high of 54°. The wind will be at 10-15 mph.