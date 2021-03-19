KLBK AM Weather March 19, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is the last, full day, of winter. It will actually not be too bad at all. We’re going to see plenty of sunshine with light wind. Yes, light wind. It will be a wonderful day to get outside. The average high is 68°. So we will be below average, which is appropriate for the last day of winter. Spring begins tomorrow morning at 4:37 am. That is when the sun will be at the Equator, working its way to 23.5° north latitude on June 20 at 10:32 pm CT. So we are getting into the warmer season, which also means severe weather season is here. Saturday will see sunny skies, but the wind will increase to 15-20 mph. Wind gusts will get to 30 mph at times. We’ll see sunny skies and dry air with a high temperature of 70°.

