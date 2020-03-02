KLBK AM Weather March 2, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The clouds across the area will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. A weak cold front will hold high temperatures below average north of Lubbock, with above average conditions for the central and southern counties. Wind is going to be at 10-15 mph from the northeast. Lubbock will reach a high of 65°. A low pressure system will move in from the southwest tomorrow morning. As it does, moisture will be on the increase. Rain showers will begin in the afternoon hours, at 50%. The rain will continue Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning. Things will dry out north to south on Wednesday after lunch. The high will be 56° for Lubbock.

