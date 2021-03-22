KLBK AM Weather March 22, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The weekend saw an uptick in temperatures, which will continue through west Texas today. There is a weak disturbance working its way through the area. That will bring in scattered showers through early afternoon. The showers will move east of Lubbock after lunchtime, then increase in strength east of area. Once the system moves east, dry air builds in, which will increase the fire danger this afternoon. Lubbock will see sunny skies with a high of 70°. The wind will be sustained at 35-40 mph by the afternoon hours. Tomorrow will see more dry conditions. Wind will be sustained at 10-15 mph. It will be closer to average on Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high of 68°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!