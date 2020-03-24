KLBK AM Weather March 24, 2020

Tonight: Becoming clear. Chilly & windy. Low 46.Tomorrow: Sunny & windy. High 80.

Our forecast turns dry over the next seven days so the main focus will be on the well above average temperatures and strong winds persisting through the week. High temperatures topped out above average this afternoon, but as a strong ridge of high pressure begins to build, we'll be watching for even warmer temperatures.

Tomorrow temperatures remain about ten degrees above average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. However, the real warmth comes Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s off of the caprock. The hottest air so far of the week, season, and year will be on Thursday when afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 90s and mid 90s into the Rolling Plains. Not only will this air be the warmest of the year so far, but it could also be record setting. The previous record for March 26th was 88 set back in 1956.

While we'll feel the extreme unseasonable heat on Thursday, temperatures won't be quite as hot on Friday as a cold front moves through. While it will supply cooler air compared to what is expected on Thursday, it will still feel warm with highs in the lower 80s. The coolest air of the week comes on Saturday when highs will be right around average in the upper 60s and lower 70s.