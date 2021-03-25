KLBK AM Weather March 25, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Some of the area saw spotty showers on Wednesday, which is always good to see this time of year. Any time we can get some rain without severe weather this time of year, that is a great thing. Lubbock missed out on the rain, but that is ok. We will certainly get more rain this spring. This afternoon will see the clouds clearing the area. That will give way to sunny skies, with dry conditions in place. Wind will be at 10-15 mph today, which is not too bad at all. The high temperature will make it to 66°, which is just below average. Tomorrow is looking to remain sunny, with more dry air. It will be warmer and windy, with wind at 15-20 mph, with the high temperature making it up to 73°.

