KLBK AM Weather March 26, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Summer time weather is going to be in full force in west Texas this afternoon. Expect to see plenty of sunshine and very dry air. The wind is going to be sustained at 15-20 mph from the southwest. Gusts will climb over 30 mph at times. The combination of wind and dry air as our entire area in elevated fire conditions. So please be safe around open flames, as fires will spread very fast in these conditions. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 93°, which is going to break the record high of 88° set in 1956. There will be lower high temperatures all across the region by Friday. Clouds will be on the increase and wind will stay at 15-20 mph. The high in Lubbock will get to 80°, which is still above the average, but obviously much lower than what we’ll see today.

