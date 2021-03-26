KLBK AM Weather March 26, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- It has been a very interesting week with rain, hail, wind, dust and snow in the area. Well, we really do call that normal for west Texas. Today will be calm in the sense of dry weather and no severe storms. We will see the wind increasing to 20-25 mph for most of the day. Unfortunately, the wind is not going anywhere as we head into the weekend. Today is going to be sunny with a high temperature of 75°. Saturday will see sunny skies, with more dry air and 10-15 mph wind. We’ll get up to a high of 70°. That is exactly where we should be, as the average high for March 27 is 70°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!