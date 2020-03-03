KLBK AM Weather March 3, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A low pressure system is moving in just south of our area today. That is going to bring the best shot for rain across the Permian Basin and south of I-20. The highest amounts of rain will also be seen south of our area. However, there will be enough ingredients in place for rain showers in the South and Rolling Plains. Today is going to be cloudy, with rain beginning by 5:00 pm and covering up to 50% of the area. There will be a break, or lightening of the rain through 11:00 pm, before it increases overnight and into the morning rush Wednesday. The high temperature in Lubbock will get to 60° today. Rain showers will have the highest coverage in the morning hours Wednesday, before moving south and out of the area Wednesday afternoon. coverage is 60% in the morning, with cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will reach 50° for Lubbock tomorrow.
Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!