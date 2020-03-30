KLBK AM Weather March 30, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The west Texas wind is going to be the primary story for the day today. The clouds from the morning will be clearing off through the afternoon hours. So skies will be mostly sunny today. That wind is going to be sustained at 20-30 mph this afternoon, with gusts reaching 45 mph at times. Otherwise, Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 75°. Overnight, expect to see mainly clear skies with a low temperature of 45°. Tuesday will see less wind which is always a great thing, especially this time of year. Sustained wind tomorrow will only be at 5-10 mph. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies with the high temperature reaching 74°.
Follow along on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!