KLBK AM Weather March 31, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas will actually get a break from the strong wind today. That really does not happen too often, especially this time of year. Expect to see the wind only sustained at 5-10 mph this afternoon. That is really good to see. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies today, with mild conditions. The high temperature will climb to 74° in Lubbock. The average high for the end of March is 70°. We’ll head into April tomorrow with increasing clouds in the morning with a low temperature of 51°. The rest of the day will see cloudy skies by the afternoon with increasing wind. The wind will be sustained at 10-15 mph for our area. Even with the clouds, we’ll get above average on Wednesday. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 75°.

