KLBK AM Weather March 4, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was so nice to see rain in west Texas this morning. 2020 has been very dry and we really did need to see this rain. The showers will be ending by lunch time today. Cloudy skies will linger through the rest of the afternoon. Wind will increase to 10-20 mph this afternoon. Highs will be below average, with Lubbock only making it to 53°. Overnight, we’ll see clouds sticking around, with a low temperature of 34°. Tomorrow will watch the clouds clearing in the morning hours. So the afternoon is going to be sunny, with dry air returning. Wind is still going to be active, but not as bad as today. It will be sustained at 10-15 mph, with the high temperature in Lubbock reaching 67°.
