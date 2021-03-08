KLBK AM Weather March 8, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Spring is only 12 days away, but we will be seeing more spring-like high temperatures during the work week. The average high temperature for today is 64°, which would actually feel pretty nice this time of year. However, highs will be nearly ten degrees above average area-wide this afternoon. Lubbock will see mostly sunny skies, with dry air. The wind is going to be sustained at 15-20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph at times. The high temperature will reach 72°. Tomorrow will be warmer, with more wind. Tuesday will see cloudy skies, with dry air. Sustained wind will be at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. So we will see blowing dust and dirt in the afternoon Tuesday. The high temperature will get to 75°.

