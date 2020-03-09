KLBK AM Weather March 9, 2020

Today: Sun & clouds. Windy. High 74.Tonight: Mostly clear & mild. Low 40.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm. High 75.

Rain from last night has cleared out of the area as of 7 AM leaving behind moisture in the form of clouds. We'll be done with the rain for today and tomorrow, but don't worry, more is on the way. This afternoon will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid 70s with winds sustained at 15-20 mph.

The mid 70s stick around tomorrow before rising into the lower 80s by Wednesday. More changes come on Wednesday, not only with warmer air, but even some precipitation. An isolated shower or two is possible on Wednesday, but the bulk of the rain will arrive late Thursday through Friday evening.

Thursday's showers will start during the evening/overnight with isolated coverage. The best chance for more scattered showers and even some storms will be on Friday. While we have the potential to see some storms on Friday, we are not expecting any severe weather.

By Thursday, highs are expected to fall back into the mid 70s but the cooler air arrives on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.