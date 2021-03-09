KLBK AM Weather March 9, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- We got to enjoy another warm day out there Monday, but the wind put a damper on that. Well, expect to see stronger wind today. That wind will carry in blowing dust and dirt. Sustained wind is going to be at 15-20 mph, with gusts reaching 40 mph at times this afternoon. Lubbock will see cloudy skies with a high temperature of 77°. That is 13° above average for March 9. Tomorrow is going to be even warmer, with more wind and more blowing dust and dirt. Skies will clear, so it will be sunny, with no clouds at all. That sun will allow for the high to make it to 82°. The record high for March 10 is 88°. The wind on Wednesday will be sustained at 25-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph.

