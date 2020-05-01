KLBK AM Weather May 1, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’ve made it to the month of May and so far, 2020 has been a very strange year not only in the world, but also in west Texas weather. We ended April with only .02″ of rain, which is terrible news. The dry air is going to continue for the near future, with no good shot at seeing helpful rain in our region. Today is going to be a record-setting day for Lubbock. We’re going to see mostly sunny skies with 10-15 mph wind. The record high for May 1 is 96°. The high in Lubbock is going to reach 99° today. Saturday will be another very warm day, as well. Expect to see sunny skies and light wind. The record high for may 2 is 97°. Well, we’ll get a new record high tomorrow, as well. The high temperature will climb up to 98°. Wind will only be at 5-10 mph, which means it will feel much warmer than it actually is.

