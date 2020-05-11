KLBK AM Weather May 11, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The trend of below average high temperatures since Friday will continue through this afternoon. There will be cloudy skies over west Texas on this Monday. Those clouds will help to keep highs below where they should be for May 11. Today is the 50th anniversary of the F5 tornado which demolished Lubbock. Expect an isolated thunderstorm, or two, this evening. The window for a storm is narrow, mainly from 6:00-9:00 pm. Otherwise, Lubbock will see a high temperature reach 75°. Tomorrow will see warmer air and light wind. There will be leftover clouds, but nothing like what we’re seeing today. It will be mostly sunny and warmer, with a high temperature of 83°.
