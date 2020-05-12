KLBK AM Weather May 12, 2020

Today: AM fog. PM isolated storms. High 81.Tonight: Mostly cloudy & dry. Low 59.Tomorrow: Strong/severe PM storms. High 88.

Last night's storms gave us a healthy amount of rainfall with many places reporting over a half inch of rainfall. Residual moisture from that rain is helping to develop dense fog early this morning with visibility less than a mile. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our northern counties until 10 AM CDT.

Dense fog will break by later this morning but then our focus turns to another round of showers and storms this afternoon. A dryline will help to spark off a few storms after 4 PM, but thankfully the severe weather potential remains relatively low. As of 7 AM, a marginal risk is in place for all of the South Plains. This activity will clear out overnight leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions.

We are closely watching the severe weather potential for tomorrow as an enhanced risk, level three out of five, is in place for Cottle and King counties. Just to the west of the enhanced risk is a slight risk, level two out of five, with Lubbock in a marginal risk. Guidance is still inconsistent on the placement of storms. Much of the data keeps the activity well to the east, but other models are taking the storm initiation to the west of I-27. Either way, there will be a severe weather threat tomorrow.

Things turn dry briefly on Thursday as highs top out in the lower 90s, but the 80s return by Saturday along with the possibility for some rain.