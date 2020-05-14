KLBK AM Weather May 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Calm weather will be the talking point for today. We’re going to see a break from the active weather pattern for the majority of the region for today. There is a small shot at a shower, or storm, in the eastern counties this afternoon. For Lubbock, expect sunny skies, very dry air and wind at 15-20 mph. The high temperature will reach 92°. That is nine degrees above average for May 14. Moving into Friday, it will still be a warm one. The high in Lubbock will reach 90°. Expect more clouds than sunshine. There will be a few showers, or storms, off the Caprock Friday afternoon. Lubbock has a small opportunity to see a storm on Friday afternoon. Coverage is only 20%. Any storms will quickly move east and out of our area.

