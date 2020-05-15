KLBK AM Weather May 15, 2020

Today: PM sct'd storms. High 90.Tonight: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 54.Tomorrow: Much cooler. PM isolated storms. High 83.

Get ready for another hot day today. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s ahead of a cold front that will help to bring some showers and storms into the forecast this PM. This front will stall over the area but will still help to pop up some isolated showers and storms after 2 PM. This activity will become more widespread by the early evening as it slowly pushes east. We could still have a few lingering storms by 9 PM but much of the activity will be out of the way before midnight.

In terms of severe weather, the Rolling Plains, and southeastern South Plains are in an enhanced risk for severe weather. Hail up to 2" in diameter, or even greater, and wind gusts of 60-70 mph are going to the the main threats for today.

That cold front providing severe weather this afternoon/evening will give us cooler air tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 80s throughout the entire weekend. A few isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow evening, but most of the day Saturday should remain dry. As of now, we're not expecting any severe weather tomorrow PM.