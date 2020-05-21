KLBK AM Weather May 21, 2020

Today: Sunny & hot. Isolated storms east. High 90.Tonight: Clear & mild. Low 60.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. PM isolated storms. High 93.

Much of the South Plains gets a brief break from showers and storms today with the exception of our eastern counties. Isoalted storms will begin to develop after 4 PM to the east and move out of the area before midnight. A slight risk is in place for our southeastern counties. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concern although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Lubbock will be out of the severe weather threat today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be a carbon copy of today. Sunny and dry with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm to the east. Our better chance for widespread showers and storms will be Memorial Day weekend. The first half of Saturday remains dry with the second half becoming stormy. As of now, a marginal risk for severe weather is in place. We'll keep a close eye on it for any changes.

Rain continues throughout much of the weekend and into Memorial Day with on and off showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Good news for everyone, there is more rain in the forecast past Monday.