KLBK AM Weather May 27, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had a really nice day out there on Tuesday, even though the clouds decided to stick around. There were even a few sprinkles and showers that managed to reach the ground. High temperatures we once again below average, which is great to see this time of year. We’re going to have a warmer day today, but highs will be within a few degrees of average. We’re going to see mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with 5-10 mph wind and a high temperature of 88°. The average high is 86°. Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day, with dry air and light wind. The high temperature will reach 84°, which is actually below average. The lower highs will not stick around as we move into the month of June, so enjoy it now!

