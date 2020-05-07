KLBK AM Weather May 7, 2020

Today: Strong winds. Isolated PM severe storms. High 91.Tonight: A few clouds. Windy. Low 50.Tomorrow: Much cooler. Strong winds. High 67.

A busy day in weather. Highs will be about ten degrees above average into the low to mid 90s. Later today a dryline will sweep through the area turning winds to the west sustained at 20-35 mph with gusts of 40-45 mph. Dry westerly winds will help to fuel the fire weather potential this afternoon as a critical fire weather threat is in place for areas along the state line. Due to this critical fire weather threat, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 3 PM CDT until 9 PM CDT.

This same dryline will help to spark off some showers and storms later this afternoon beginning around 4 PM. As the dryline advances east through the Rolling Plains. Storms off of the caprock will begin to increase in coverage and intensify. This is also where we find the greatest severe weather potential. As of 7 AM, a slight risk is in place for our extreme eastern counties with a marginal risk for the central South Plains. The slight risk will be the better chance to see more strong/severe storms later today. Main threats include large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms are expected to be out of the region by 9 PM, but the windy conditions will stick around into the overnight hours ahead of our next cold front. This cold front is going to supply gusty conditions tomorrow. Sustained winds are projected to be anywhere from 25-35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph. Winds will eventually calm down by the evening. This same cold front will also drop high temperatures tomorrow nearly twenty-five degrees into the mid to upper 60s, although it will feel a lot colder than that thanks to the wind.

Mother's Day weekend looks to be fantastic with highs in the mid 70s all around and relative calm winds. Much of the weekend will remain dry, however, we are keeping a close eye on Sunday evening. Mother's Day brunch will remain dry, but we could see a few showers by the evening hours. Stick with the KAMC Storm Team for the latest updates.