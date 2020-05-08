KLBK AM Weather May 8, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Another sharp cold front has moved through our area, bringing a ton of wind this morning. The wind will relax some this afternoon. It will be sustained at 20-25 mph. We won’t really see the wind drop until later tonight. We’re looking at a day with plenty of sunshine and more dry air. The high temperature will only make it to 68°. There will be plenty of cool air in place by Saturday morning. Clear skies and light wind will allow for the low temperature to fall down to 43° to start your weekend. Saturday afternoon will see the light wind stay, under sunny skies. Unfortunately, there will be more dry air all weekend. Saturday’s high will be 78°, which is still below average.

