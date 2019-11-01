KLBK AM Weather November 1, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had a record setting start to the day on Halloween when Lubbock dropped to 16° which is a record low for October 31 and the lowest temperature ever recorded in October in Lubbock! The cold air was still in place this morning with many locations below freezing. Expect more sunshine this afternoon, with light wind for most of the day. A cold front will move in this afternoon and evening, increasing the wind to 15-20 mph and dropping temperatures this evening. Lubbock will get to a high of 62°. We’ll get clear skies overnight, with the wind dropping to 5-10 mph. That means it will be a cold start to Saturday, with Lubbock dropping down to 28°. There is going to be abundant sunshine on Saturday afternoon, with light wind and a high reaching 54°.