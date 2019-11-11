KLBK AM Weather November 11, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front has passed through west Texas which means temperatures will be dropping throughout the day. Cloudy skies will remain, so expect limited sunshine. The high temperature of 54° already occurred before the cold front arrived. Readings will be falling into the low 30s by 5:00 pm, with wind chill values in the teens and single digits for some. Overnight will be cloudy, but skies clear by Tuesday morning. Lubbock will bottom out at 16°. Tuesday afternoon is going to be sunny, with light wind and a high temperature of 44°.
