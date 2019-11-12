Breaking News
LPD releases name of juvenile killed in Saturday shooting

KLBK AM Weather November 12, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was a frigid day in west Texas on Monday, especially with that gusty wind. The wind is going to be sustained at only 5-10 mph today, which is a welcome change. The clouds will clear and the afternoon is set to be sunny, dry and calm. Don’t be fooled as you look out the window, it will be a chilly day. Lubbock will only reach a high temperature of 45°. There will be a brief return of warmer air on Wednesday, as high pressure pumps in southwest wind. That will keep things sunny and breezy, with Lubbock making it to a high temperature of 67°. However, a cold front will move in on Wednesday evening, which will drop highs back down by Thursday.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar