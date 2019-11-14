KLBK AM Weather November 14, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front moved through the area yesterday evening and we will be feeling that cooler air today. Wind is going to remain at 10-15 mph, so that will try to make it feel cooler than what it is. Lubbock will see sunny skies and dry conditions today with a high temperature of 53°. Overnight, we’ll get clear skies and more cold air as we drop down to 30° by 7:00 am Friday. Friday afternoon will remain sunny and breezy. Temperatures will begin to climb up tomorrow, but will remain below average for mid-November. The high temperature in Lubbock will reach 62°.

