KLBK AM Weather November 18, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’ll see above average warmth today, which is a delight to those that don’t like the cold air, especially this time of year. Normally we would be seeing some cold air for the middle part of November. We’ll get there, but we have to get through another high temperature roller coaster ride first. This afternoon is going to be sunny and dry, with a high temperature of 70°. Wind is going to be light. Tomorrow is going to be another warm one, as wind increases to 10-15 mph. Clouds begin to return, but we’ll still see mostly sunny conditions, with a high temperature reaching 71° in Lubbock. Showers and thunderstorms will return to the area by Wednesday afternoon.

