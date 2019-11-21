KLBK AM Weather November 21, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front was moving through the area this morning, which will drop high temperatures nearly 20° from where they were on Wednesday. During the day, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and light wind. Lubbock will only see the high temperature reach 58°. There will be another round of rain showers later tonight, from 10:00 pm-5:00 am Friday. After 5:00 am Friday, things will begin to dry out. The clouds will clear off to the east and we will get a mostly sunny day in west Texas. The wind is also going to remain light. The high for Lubbock will make it to 53°. Temperatures will rebound near average highs for the weekend.
Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!