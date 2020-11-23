KLBK AM Weather November 23, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Cool air hung around on Sunday across west Texas actually making it feel like it should for this time of year. It is Thanksgiving week and temperatures are going to be all over the place through the weekend. This afternoon will remain cloudy and cool. The wind will be from the north-northeast at 10-15 mph. We’ll get some drizzle, but no welcome rain is in sight. Lubbock will see the high only make it to 55°. We’ll begin the day with a few leftover clouds on Tuesday. The low will be 52°. Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. It will be warmer, with an above average high reaching 69°. The big problem is going to be the dry air and the strong wind. Sustained wind is going to be at 30-35 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching 50 mph at times.

