KLBK AM Weather November 26, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Our first cold front will be moving in today. The wind is going to increase drastically behind that front. Expect sustained wind to be at 35-45 mph, with gusts reaching 55 mph at times. Some locations will see wind gusting to 60 mph this afternoon. The strong wind will last through 6:00-7:00 pm. Otherwise, Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies and dry air with a high temperature of 60°. Clouds will be on the increase for Wednesday. They will be thicker later in the day. The wind will drop down to 5-10 mph. It will be a much cooler day tomorrow, with Lubbock only seeing a high temperature of 45°. Rain showers will begin late in the evening and continue over night at 40%.

