KLBK AM Weather November 26, 2019

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with highs back in the low to mid-70’s. This will change very quickly over the next few days as a strong cold front pushes across the region. Tomorrow will be sunny, but very windy with gusts up to 55 MPH. This means blowing dust will be a part of the forecast. Visibility will impacted and gusts can cause your car to swerve so make sure to drive with caution. Temperatures will plummet into the upper 50’s Tuesday afternoon and then the low 40’s on Wednesday. We are also watching for freezing temperatures to return Wednesday and Thursday mornings, which will be an issue because we are also watching for precipitation to return to the forecast.

Rain will begin Wednesday night and transition into freezing rain, sleet, and snow overnight and into Thanksgiving morning. If you are traveling during this time frame, be prepared for delays and make sure to travel with caution. Black ice will be a major concern. Thankfully, temperatures will heat up on Friday so the remainder of the precipitation in the forecast will be liquid rain. Then over the weekend, we dry out and temperatures level off in the low to mid-50’s.