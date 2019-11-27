KLBK AM Weather November 27, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold front that moved through the area last night will keep things chilly today. The good news is that the awful, strong wind we saw on Tuesday is long gone. Wind will stay light, only at 5-10 mph. Rain showers are expect to begin by 5:00 pm for most of the area. After sunset, there will be a mix of rain/freezing rain/light snow/light sleet in Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Bailey and Lamb Counties. Accumulations will be very light, but there will still be slick spots tonight, through tomorrow morning; especially on elevated roads. Lubbock will see a mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet for a brief window after midnight and before dawn tomorrow. Although accumulations are looking to stay very light, a few slick spots will be out there early tomorrow morning, especially bridges and overpasses. So be cautious tomorrow morning. The high in Lubbock today will make it to 42°. Cloudy skies and dry air win out Thanksgiving afternoon, with a high of 43° in Lubbock.
