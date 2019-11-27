KLBK AM Weather November 27, 2019

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a sunny and very windy day across the South Plains with highs dropping back into the upper 50’s. This is all due to the strong cold front that is currently pushing across the region. This afternoon fire weather will be a major concern with wind gusts expected to get up to 55 MPH. This also means blowing dust will be a part of the forecast. Visibility will impacted and gusts can cause your car to swerve so make sure to drive with caution. Temperatures already dropped to average this afternoon and beginning tomorrow they will plummet into the low 40’s.

We are also watching for freezing temperatures to return Wednesday and Thursday mornings, which will be an issue because we are also watching for precipitation to return to the forecast. Rain will begin Wednesday afternoon and transition into freezing rain, sleet, and snow overnight and into Thanksgiving morning. If you are traveling during this time frame, be prepared for delays and make sure to travel with caution. Black ice will be a major concern. Thankfully, temperatures will heat up on Friday so the remainder of the precipitation in the forecast will be liquid rain. Then over the weekend, we dry out and temperatures level off in the low to mid-50’s.