KLBK AM Weather November 29, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Cool weather will dominate the forecast as we move out of November and into December. Today will not be as cold as what we had on Thanksgiving. However, high temperatures will remain below average area-wide. This afternoon will stay cloudy with 10-15 mph wind. The high temperature will reach 54° in Lubbock. The wind will make it feel more like the upper 40s. Be sure to keep jackets handy. Tomorrow will see wind as the big issue. It will be sustained at 25-35 mph, with gusts reaching 50 mph at times in the afternoon. There will be areas of blowing dust as well. That will ruin any outdoors plans you may have. Drive safe in this awful wind. The high temperature will stay below average, as it will only get to 55°.

