KLBK AM Weather November 5, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday we warmed up and it kept warming up during the day. In fact, Lubbock tied a record high for November 4. That fits perfectly in line with what 2020 has been so far. Today is going to be another warm one. Wind today will shift to the north-northeast at 10-15 mph during the day. Expect to see sunny skies, with no clouds. The high temperature is going to climb up to 83°. The average high for today is 69°. Friday will see changes, with lower temperatures, but more dry air. A weak front will move through west Texas during the day today. That means, the high temperature will only make it to 77°. That is still nearly ten degrees above where we should be for November 6.

