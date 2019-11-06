KLBK AM Weather November 6, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- A low pressure system moving in from the Pacific is pulling in plenty of moisture into west Texas today. That moisture will aide in developing showers and thunderstorms today. Coverage this afternoon is going to be 50%, with heavy rain and flooding possible. The thunderstorm threat will be this afternoon and evening, before we shift to some rain showers overnight and into the day Thursday. Lubbock will see a high temperature of 65°. Rain showers will continue through lunch time on Thursday. A cold front will be pushing through the region in the morning, keeping the rain showers around, but pulling in much colder air. Temperatures will drop to the mid 30s by noon and near freezing by 5:00 pm.

