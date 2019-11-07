KLBK AM Weather November 7, 2019

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been an overcast and rainy start to the day. However, as we head into this evening, we will be watching for a line of thunderstorms to push across the South Plains which could bring strong to severe weather to portions of the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under the Slight Risk Category with large hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding as the biggest risks. Storm chances will continue on Thursday as well, but no severe weather is expected.

This is all brought on by a powerful cold front that will also bring another drop in temperatures. Thursday will be one of those rare days where we hit our high temperature at midnight and then temperatures will plummet throughout the day so make sure to bundle up! Also, make sure to stay weather aware and remember that if you see pooling water on the roadways to turn around, don't drown! Then beginning on Friday, sunshine will slowly return and temperatures will warm up over the weekend.