KLBK AM Weather October 1, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Scattered showers & storms. High 81.Tonight: Lingering shower otherwise cloudy. Low 70.Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High 82.

Heavy rainfall this morning off in Eastern New Mexico and along the state line has brought some flooding to portions of Curry, Roosevelt, Parmer, Bailey, and Castro counties. As of 7:30 AM, Muleshoe picked up 2.36" of rain with many other spots along the state line reaching well over an inch of rainfall. Rain totals are expected to increase throughout the day as more showers will continue to impact areas along the state line. Because of this, flood watches are in effect for Lea, Roosevelt, Curry, Parmer, Bailey, and Castro counties until 7 PM CDT.

More rainfall is expected along the state line this afternoon before the line begins to push east and move through the central South Plains late this afternoon and early evening. Showers and storms will continue throughout the night but as that line begins to race east but could leave behind a few lingering showers overnight and tomorrow morning.

Looking ahead, rain chances continue through about Thursday. That's when a cold front will slide through increasing rain chances to about 30% and dropping high temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We dry out by Friday but keep the cooler weather around and throughout the weekend.