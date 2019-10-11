KLBK AM Weather October 11, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold air has arrived! Temperatures dropped down into the upper 20s, as expected, in the northwestern counties. Several locations made it to at least 32° this morning as well. The wind has been blowing pretty strong and made it feel much colder. This afternoon will be sunny, but it will remain cool. The wind will drop down to 10-15 mph and even less than 10 mph by sunset. The high in Lubbock today will reach 58°. We’re going to get cold again tonight with clear skies and light wind. Lubbock will begin Saturday at 34°. The wind will shift to the south tomorrow and under sunny skies, the high will make it to 67°.