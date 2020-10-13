KLBK AM Weather October 13, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was an absolutely beautiful day out there on Monday afternoon. I know we saw the sunshine again, with no clouds and light wind. But the air was actually nice and the high temperature hit the average right on the number. It was a very comfortable day. Now…forget all of that today. We’re still going to see sunny skies, with very dry air and light wind. However, the high temperatures will be increasing to well above average readings. Lubbock is going to see the high temperature reach 90°. The average high for today is 76°. It’s going to be even warmer tomorrow. The wind is going to increase to 10-15 mph and temperatures will be increasing as well. Yes, the air will be sunny and dry. That’s a given this fall. Lubbock is going to set a new record high, as we make it to 96°. The record high for October 14 is actually 93°.

