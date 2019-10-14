KLBK AM Weather October 14, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re going to see cloudy skies sticking around through the day today. They’re mainly going to be the mid and upper-level type, so not the super thick variety that totally blocks out the sunshine. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with wind at 5-10 mph. The high temperature is going to reach 85°. A dry cold front is going to be coming through the area during the day tomorrow. We will notice a wind shift in the afternoon to the north. That is going to hold high temperatures down, especially in the northern counties. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies, with a high temperature of 76°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar