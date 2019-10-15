KLBK AM Weather October 15, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny & comfy. High 73.Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 40.Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine. Cooler. High 71.

A cold front will move through the region today, though there could be a wide range in high temperatures this afternoon. If this front moves through a bit quicker during the late morning and early afternoon, many high temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Although, if this front is a little more sluggish and inches through West Texas late this afternoon and early evening, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Despite the range in high temperatures this afternoon, we'll all notice the cooler air tomorrow afternoon as high will struggle to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The passage of this front won't bring a lot of rainfall across the area. In fact, many of us will remain sunny and dry today, though there is a slight chance for an isolated shower today is some of our extreme southern counties. Winds will pick up this afternoon behind the front though they'll be sustained at about 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week temperatures look to warm up pretty quickly by Thursday. Then by Friday expecting it to be the warmest day of the next seven as high temperatures near the mid to upper 80s.