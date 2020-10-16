KLBK AM Weather October 16, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was a nice, windy, but cool, Autumn day on Thursday. It would have been nice to see some rain with the cold front which moved through in the early morning hours. But we can’t get that lucky in 2020. Even though it was very dry, we finally saw high temperatures drop to what we should be seeing in west Texas this time of year. Of course the wind was the biggest issue and we will see lower wind speeds today. Expect more sunshine, with dry air and 10-15 mph wind in the afternoon. It will be cooler today, with a high of 68°. Now, we will see warmer air on Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and more very dry air. The wind will increase to 15-20 mph, with a high reaching 89°.

