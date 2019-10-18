KLBK AM Weather October 18, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to be feeling more like a spring day than a fall day. High pressure is in control, so expect to see sunny skies. However, the wind is going to be much stronger this afternoon. Sustained wind will be at 20-25 mph from 2:00-8:00 pm. Gusts during this time will get to 35 mph at times. Otherwise, Lubbock is going to see the high temperature reach 84°. A cold front is going to be moving through the area after midnight. The wind is going to be gusty as the front advances through the region. That may wake you up very early tomorrow morning. It will still be sunny tomorrow, but highs will be much lower. The high temperature in Lubbock will make it to 74°.

